Swanton, Delta Mourn Passing Of Sean Griewahn

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Swanton and Delta communities are coming together to mourn the loss of a man central to both following the death of Sean Griewahn.

Griewahn – a 54-year-old firefighter/paramedic and lieutenant with the Swanton Fire and Rescue Division, a captain with the Delta Community Fire Department, and a member of the Delta Village Council – died Wednesday, Oct. 14, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A release from the fire department said his passing would be considered a line-of-duty death and called his loss “deeply felt.”

“Throughout his battle with cancer, Lieutenant Griewahn demonstrated courage and strength in the face of an incredibly difficult fight.

“His passing is a heartbreaking loss for his fellow firefighters, EMS personnel, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him,” the release states.

Swanton Fire Chief Cuyler Kepling called Griewahn “one of our own.” “Lieutenant Griewahn was more than a member of our team; he was a brother in the fire service.

“While we grieve this tremendous loss, we remain forever grateful for his service, his dedication, and the time we were fortunate enough to share with him,” Kepling said.

The Delta fire department shared a Facebook post memorializing Griewahn. “Captain Griewahn was one of Delta’s first full-time paramedics. In addition to serving as a paramedic and firefighter, he was also a dedicated instructor who spent many years teaching and mentoring others in the EMS and fire service.

“His knowledge, dedication, and passion for helping others made a lasting impact on countless individuals throughout his career,” the post read.

Delta’s council, administration and staff shared their message in a post on Facebook.

“The Village of Delta is deeply saddened by the passing of Councilman Sean Griewahn. We are grateful for his dedicated service to our village and the Delta Community,” the post stated, adding “his service and contributions to our community will not be forgotten.”

The village also announced that, out of respect for the passing of Councilman Griewahn, the Finance Committee meeting and the Regular Village Council meeting are canceled for Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.

Griewahn also previously held the rank of captain and position of assistant chief at the Swanton department. He was a United States Navy veteran, a lieutenant commander with the Ohio Naval Militia, and was also an active member of several service organizations in the area.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Hope Church of Delta, located at 101 Northwood Drive.