Friday, January 8th Winter Sports Scoreboard

BOYS BOWLING
Liberty Center 2529 Delta 2144
Wauseon 1915 Swanton 1865
Bryan 2428 Evergreen 2200
GIRLS BOWLING
Swanton 2211 Wauseon 2150
Bryan 1842 Evergreen 1789
Liberty Center 2057 Delta 1839
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryan 48 Wauseon 41
Swanton 40 Evergreen 28
Montpelier 52 Fayette 2...
