Larry Wonderly (1953-2020)

Larry E. Wonderly, 67 years, of Hicksville, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Larry was born August 12, 1953, in Hicksville, son of James E. and Ruth A. (Emenhiser) Wonderly. Larry was a 1971 graduate of Hicksville High School.

Larry served our country in the United States Navy, discharged with an Honorable service. He and Roxann Mosier were together for 26 years, and married on March 30, 2013, in Defiance, and she survives. Larry was a welder for Vulcraft for over 38 years, retiring in 2012.

He was a member of the Hicksville Eagles, where he served as a Past-President. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, and a former member of the Hicksville American Legion Post 223. Larry loved camping, spending the summer at Hickory Acres every summer.

Surviving is his wife, Roxann of Hicksville; one daughter, Wendy (Dan Harper) Wonderly of Auburn, Indiana; three stepsons, Griff (Niki) Mosier, of Edgerton, Nathan (Jenn) Mosier of Mason, Ohio and Adam Mosier of Bryan; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; his mother, Ruth A. Wonderly, of Hicksville; one brother, Lowell (Jeanne) Wonderly of Hicksville; one sister, Loretta (Leonard) Yoder of Butler, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his dad, James E. Wonderly.

Visitation for Larry E. Wonderly, with limited capacity inside the funeral home at all times, facial masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed, will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. For anyone wanting to attend, graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Six Corners Cemetery with Pat Peter officiating. Military Graveside Honors will be accorded by a combined Honor Guard from the Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and the Sherwood VFW Post 5665. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at a later date.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

