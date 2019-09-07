Friday Night Football Final Scores

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 6, 2019

Hicksville 32 Crestview 13

Archbold 34 Liberty Benton 20

Liberty Center 26 Napoleon 7

Wauseon 32 Tinora 6

Toledo Rogers 32 Delta 6

Toledo Bowher 23 Swanton 20

Bryan 46 Toledo Woodward 6

Evergreen 48 Montpelier 24

Edgerton 44 Edon 12

Fairview 32 Paulding 0

Holgate 44 St. John Of Ashtabula 0

Patrick Henry 48 Wayne Trace 20

Whiteford (MI) 60 Stryker 12

Hilltop 50 Antwerp 20

North Baltimore 33 Ayersville 26

