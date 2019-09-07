Friday Night Football Final Scores

Hicksville 32 Crestview 13
Archbold 34 Liberty Benton 20
Liberty Center 26 Napoleon 7
Wauseon 32 Tinora 6
Toledo Rogers 32 Delta 6
Toledo Bowher 23 Swanton 20
Bryan 46 Toledo Woodward 6
Evergreen 48 Montpelier 24
Edgerton 44 Edon 12
Fairview 32 Paulding 0
Holgate 44 St. John Of Ashtabula 0
Patrick Henry 48 Wayne Trace 20
Whiteford (MI) 60 Stryker 12
Hilltop 50 Antwerp 20
North Baltimore 33 Ayersville 26
