Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 7th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 6, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Bryan @ Walt Behrman Invitational (Napoleon) 8:30am

Edgerton @ Antwerp Invitational 8:30am

Archbold/Edon/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Stryker Panther Invitational 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Maumee @ Swanton 9am

Liberty Center @ North Central 10am

Wauseon/Ottawa Glandorf @ Napoleon 10am

Sylvania Southview @ Evergreen 10am

Delta @ Genoa 10am

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton/Montpelier/Wauseon @ Tiffin Carnival 9am

Hilltop @ Archbold Invitational 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan/Wauseon @ Archbold Doubles Tourney 10am

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Maumee 11am

Pettisville @ MVCD 11am

Wauseon @ Otsego 1pm

Delta @ Defiance 1pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwood @ Delta 10am

Ottawa Hills @ Swanton 10am

Springfield @ Bryan 1pm

Napoleon @ Archbold 3pm

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 7th, 2019"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*