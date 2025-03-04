Friends Of Montpelier Parks Receives Grant In Support Of Bean Days

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SUPPORTING BEAN DAYS FESTIVAL … The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded Friends of the Montpelier Parks, Inc. a $1,996.17 grant to help rent tents, tables, and chairs for Founders Park for the upcoming Bean Days. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19, and features music, food, a parade, and kids’ activities. Pictured during the check presentation from left to right are Friends of Montpelier Parks, Inc. representative Tasha Thompson and Montpelier Area Foundation President Kara Custar.