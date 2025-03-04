Vickie Zippay (1955 – 2025)

(Librarian At Williams County Library)
With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Vickie Lee Zippay, 69 of Edgerton, OH on Friday, February 28, 2025. A private ceremony will be held in her name with close family and friends.
Originally from Masury, Ohio, Vickie graduated from Brookfield High School. She worked in various fields before dedicating her career to fostering a love of reading in children.
She retired as a children’s librarian from the Williams County Public Library in Bryan, Ohio, where she made a lasting impact on young readers and their families.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Dave Zippay of Edgerton; her daughter, Alexis Arts, and husband, Jon Arts of Scott, Ohio; and her son, DJ Zippay of Toledo, Ohio. She is also survived by her siblings: Gary Livingston of Masury, Ohio; Denise Palipchak of Hubbard, Ohio; Barbara Rupp of Vernon, OH; and Loretta Mason of Thayne, Wyoming. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Livingston and Pauline Mason.
Vickie’s warmth and dedication to her family and community will be deeply missed. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.
Memorials can be made to the United Way – Williams County with Imagination Library as the receiver. Please mark with a memo Vickie Zippay. Donations can be made online or mailed to United Way Williams County PO Box 525 Bryan, OH 43506.
Vickie’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, OH. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.