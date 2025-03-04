Vickie Zippay (1955 – 2025)

(Librarian At Williams County Library)

With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Vickie Lee Zippay, 69 of Edgerton, OH on Friday, February 28, 2025. A private ceremony will be held in her name with close family and friends.

Originally from Masury, Ohio, Vickie graduated from Brookfield High School. She worked in various fields before dedicating her career to fostering a love of reading in children.

She retired as a children’s librarian from the Williams County Public Library in Bryan, Ohio, where she made a lasting impact on young readers and their families.