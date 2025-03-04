Attorney General Issues 2024 Concealed Carry Report

PRESS RELEASE – Attorney General Dave Yost has issued Ohio’s annual report on concealed handgun licensing, showing that a total of 73,552 permits were issued in the state in 2024.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 14,440 new licenses and 59,112 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

On June 13, 2022, changes to the law allowed qualifying Ohioans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit while also preserving the permitting system.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses.