Friends Of The Bryan Library Donate To WCPL Carnegie Stair Restoration Project

DONATING TO PROJECT … The Williams County Public Library thanks the Bryan Friends of the Library for the group’s generous donation of $15,000 to the WCPL Carnegie Stair Restoration Project. Pictured (from left to right) is Daryl Caryer, Treasurer of the Friends of the Bryan Library, presenting the donation check to WCPL Director, Jeff Yahraus. If you are interested in also making a donation to the Carnegie Stair Restoration Project, please email Jeff Yahraus at jeff@mywcpl.org. Once the project is complete, the Carnegie stairs will be open to the public for use at the Bryan Main Library!