Wednesday, March 29
ECHO Coalition “Be In The Know” Hosted At Montpelier Schools

BE IN THE KNOW … Panel Discussion left to right: Su Thorp, Montpelier Chief of Police Dan McGee, Jeremy Thomas, Michelle Gibbs, and Keshia Shoup. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

ECHO Coalition held a panel discussion at Montpelier Schools on Thursday, March 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents and community members entered the auditeria to learn about the vaping epidemic, THC, alcohol use, and abusive relationships in youths.

