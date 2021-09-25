Fulton County Ag Teachers Hold Livestock Judging Contest

BOYS CHAMPS … The boys champion Straw Loading Team was (l to r) Hyatt Stamm, Carson Bennett and Josh Norr from the Pettisville area.

During the Fulton County Fair the county Ag Teachers held a Livestock Judging Contest. Jr Fair members and adults placed classes of Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Swine and Goats.

Jr. Division winners were: First place -Carson Stuckey, Second place – Kelsie Storrs, Third Place – Lincoln Schultz. The winning team was Maxton Howard, AJ Leininger and Graham Callender.

Sr. Division winners were: First place – Adrianna Meyer, Second place – Addison Kinsman, Third place – Cooper Stambaugh. First place team was: Addison Kinsman, Rayne Kinsman and Cooper Stambaugh.

Second place team was: LexiAnn Brown, Kendra Ehrsam and Sarah Richardson. Third place team was: Eve Crossgrove, Cole Plassman and Wyatt Armstrong.

Adult Division winners were: First place – Joe Howard, Second place – Mark Brehm, Third place – Laura Leininger.

The Ag Teachers also organized and ran the Straw Stacking contest where teams of three loaded bales on a pickup truck, drove an obstacle course and unloaded the bales. It was a timed event.

GIRLS CHAMPS … The girls champion Straw Loading Team was (l to r) Jada Reinking, Hannah Kovar, Rebecca Steveson from the Fayette FFA.