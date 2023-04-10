Fulton County Airport Hosts Special Easter Bunny Fly-In

PHOTO TIME … Children from the Leyva, Camacho, Acevedo and Gutierrez families take their turn posing with the Easter Bunny. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On a beautiful, yet chilly spring morning, eager children lined up at the Fulton County Airport to welcome the Easter Bunny.

Mr. Bunny arrived safely at the airport, bringing joy and excitement to the young ones who couldn't wait to meet him.