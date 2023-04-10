“Trail Of Easter” Once Again Set Up To Bring Hope

EMPTY TOMB … A display sits at the Lockport Mennonite Church of Stryker. The Tomb being empty is a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus, the meaning of Easter. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The “Trail of Easter” has once again been set up in Fulton County this year. The trail began at 3768 County Road 25 just West of Archbold and lasted from April 6th through the 9th.

Originally thought up by Angie Wyse as a way to do something different with the celebration of Easter, the idea was able to come into existence when COVID hit as a way to give people something to do during the pandemic.