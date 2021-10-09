Fulton County Appreciation & Community Health Day Set For October 16th At Sauder Village

On Saturday, October 16 all First Responders and residents of Fulton County will receive free admission to Sauder Village for the annual Fulton County Appreciation/Community Health Day.

Guests can make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle.

Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, free admission is being offered to all First Responders and Fulton County residents on this special day. Sauder Village would like to thank all of the

First Responders for the service they give to our communities. First Responders should be prepared to present a badge/ID to receive free admission.

Fulton County Appreciation Day is always a great way to encourage people in our local communities to visit and see all the changes that have taken place over the years.

To receive free admission on Saturday, October 16, all Fulton County residents should be prepared to present a drivers license or other form of identification to verify county residency.

Health and safety professionals from throughout the region will also be gathering at Sauder Village for the annual Community Health Day featuring informational displays, health screenings, door prizes and more!

Representatives from the diabetes education, oncology, radiology, sleep lab and wound care departments at Fulton County Health Center will be on hand to share information throughout the day.

Hospital representatives have many free screenings planned throughout the day including blood glucose/sugar and cholesterol screenings. Guests will also have an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers and explore a variety of fire and rescue vehicles in the parking lot!

In addition to the extra activities planned for this special event, guests will want to plan time to experience the past in the Historic Village. Visitors can visit places like the Grist Mill, church, schools, print shop, general store, and many craft shops.

The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Guests can also experience the “roaring twenties” while visiting shops along the 1920s Main Street including a barbershop, theater, bank, grocery store, soda fountain and more! Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice-cream!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more!

For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub! The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.