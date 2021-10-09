Hilltop Class Of 1981 Celebrates 40th Class Reunion

40TH REUNION … The Hilltop Class of 1981 enjoyed a fun-filled weekend for their 40th class reunion recently. Friday night began with a tour of the Millcreek West Unity school, a tail-gater and home football game, then dinner at Jackie Blu’s Saturday evening and brunch at Your Time Cafe on Sunday. Seated are Lisa (Burrowes) King, Laura (Kunkle) Rensberger, Deb Ridgway, Bobbi Crisenbery and Tina (Robey) Mull. 2nd Row: Terri (Hausch) Lebowsky, Christine (Rupp) Greener, Robing (Croninger) Workman, Cheryl (Patton) Renard, Lisa (Grieser) Gratz, Chrystal (Warner) Maneval, Tim Vance. 3rd Row: Todd Lillemon, Dennis Frazer, Robin (Harrison) Webster, Cynthia (Clark) Rahm, Teri Kuszmaul, Mike Dossett, Rita (Stahler) Taggart, Steve Riggs and Greg Weber.