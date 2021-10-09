Evergreen Senior Chloe Creque To Attend National 4-H Congress

A local 4-H’er, Chloe Creque, was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress which is being held from November 26 through November 30, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Delegates to this national event were selected earlier in the year based on their documented 4-H and community achievements.

Chloe Creque is a nine-year member of Lyons Lucky Leaders 4-H Club and the 2021-22 Fulton County Jr. Fair Queen. She was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress after being awarded the 2021 Ohio 4-H State Achievement Award in Veterinary Science.

Chloe is currently a senior at Evergreen High School and is planning to pursue a career in either animal science or zoology.

The purpose of the National 4-H Congress is to reward each delegates’ achievements; provide new and educational and cultural experiences; provide a forum for interaction and exchange of ideas among youth and adults; and encourage leaders of business, government, education, and public affairs to share in the development of youth.

This year the theme of the congress is “A Century of Empowering Youth!”

More than 900 youth are expected to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta. Only 29 youth in Ohio were selected to attend out of more than 500 interested applicants.