Fulton County Authorities Investigating Hit-And-Run Involving Bicyclist

PRESS RELEASE – Sheriff Roy Miller reports that on August 23, 2025, at approximately 1:19 p.m. Fulton County Deputies were dispatched to State Route 120 and County Road 15-1, Lyons, Ohio for an injured person who had fallen from a bicycle.

During the investigation, Deputies determined that the bicycle was being ridden by Charles Miller,, age 51, of Morenci, Michigan. Mr. Miller was eastbound on State Route 120 near County Road 15-1 and was struck by an unknown vehicle, Mr. Miller was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

This matter is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 419-335-4010.