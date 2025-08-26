High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 26, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Archbold @ Liberty Center 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 5:30pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 5:30pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 5:30pm
NON-LEAGUE
Stryker @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5:30pm
North Central @ Fayette 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Toledo Christian @ Delta 3pm
Emmanuel Christian @ Evergreen 3pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 3:30pm
Van Wert @ Bryan 4pm
Edon @ Montpelier 4pm
North Central @ Hilltop 4pm
Fayette @ Holgate 4:30pm
Paulding @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Fairview/Edgerton/Hicksville @ Antwerp 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton/Kalida @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Van Wert 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Toledo St. Ursula 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Center at Pettisville 5pm
Continental @ Bryan 5pm
Lima Shawnee @ Delta 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm
Delta @ Archbold 7pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Evergreen @ Whiteford (MI) 4:30pm
Antwerp/Edgerton/Hilltop @ Edon 4:30pm
Delta/Fayette/Pettisville/Swanton/Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm