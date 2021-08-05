Fulton County Authorities Seeking Tips In Theft Of Three Horses

THE FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPER PROGRAM WOULD LIKE YOUR HELP IN SOLVING THE FOLLOWING CRIMES:

Authorities are investigating a Theft that occurred in the 1000 block of Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio. On or about July 14, 2021, suspect(s) broke the fence and stole 3 horses:

White mustang mare, estimated at 14 to 15 hands high and 16 to 18 years old, with subtle liver-color ticking a think wavy mane and a faint number tattoo under her mane on the left side of her neck.

Red and white quarter-paint cross mare, estimated at 14-15 hands high and 16-18 years old. Walks with a limp and is arthritic.

Black and white paint mare, estimated at 14-15 hands high and 16-18 years old. Right nostril is misshaped and left eyelid may have suture marks from a previous injury.

The total value of this loss is $6,000.00.

