Fulton County Board Of Developmental Disabilities Celebrates Community Employment Success

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CELEBRATING EMPLOYMENT … Pictured are Adan Salinas, Rebekah Gracia (Rivello McDonalds) and Addy Gamber.

PRESS RELEASE – In Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently hosted its annual Community Employment Recognition Banquet, celebrating individuals with developmental disabilities who are successfully employed in the community, along with the employers and support staff who make inclusive employment possible.

The event brought together individuals, families, employers, and community partners for an evening of recognition and inspiration.

Certificates were presented to individuals with disabilities working in the community, as well as to local businesses and employment support professionals who play vital roles in creating inclusive workplaces.

“The Community Employment Banquet is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Robin Shepherd, Superintendent of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate not just the achievements of individuals, but the partnerships and community spirit that make those successes possible. Together, we’re building a stronger, more inclusive Fulton County.”

Guests also heard from speakers including Chrystal Mielke, an individual sharing her personal employment journey, Rebekah Gracia from Rivello McDonalds, a local employer highlighting the value of inclusive hiring, and Sarra Burnham, a representative from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities discussing the importance of supporting meaningful employment opportunities across the state.

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities extends heartfelt thanks to all community partners, employers, and support agencies for their continued collaboration and dedication to helping individuals with developmental disabilities achieve independence, inclusion, and meaningful work.