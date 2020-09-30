Fulton County Board Of Developmental Disabilities Search For Board Member

Wauseon, OH — September 2020 — The Fulton County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming board vacancy on the Board of Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a term to commence on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2024.

All persons appointed to the Board shall be persons interested and knowledgeable in the field of intellectual disabilities and other allied fields. To the maximum extent possible, appointees shall be individuals who have professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration, or government service.

Any interested individual should submit in writing a request to be considered to serve on the Board; including the reasons why he or she might wish to be considered.

Interested applicants shall send their information to Superintendent, Fulton County Board of DD at 1210 N. Ottokee Street, Wauseon, OH 43567. Applications will be accepted through October 23, 2020.

–PRESS RELEASE