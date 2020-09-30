Barbara Smith (1941-2020)

It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Barbara June Smith, age 78, of Swanton. She passed away early Saturday morning in the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Born November 29, 1941 to Raymond Steffes and Mary “June” (Fearn) Steffes Brisse in Detroit, Michigan, Barbara graduated from Holy Redeemer High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in social work from Marygrove College in Detroit.

In 1963, she moved to Toledo to take a job in the Lucas County Domestic Relations Court. Barbara worked as a Juvenile Probation Counselor, Custody Investigator, Court Counselor, and Mediator from 1963 to 2004 when she retired. She was known by her colleagues for being fair and impartial as well as a vigilant advocate for the children in her cases.

After retirement, she volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul, St. Richard Catholic Church, Mary’s Chapel Committee (which she helped found), and was a member of the Delphians in Swanton.

In October of 1968, she married Douglas Smith. They lived the majority of their nearly 52 years together in the Swanton area becoming an integral part of the community through membership and service to the local church and schools.

She was a loving mother to Heather (David) Kocinski, Tom (Jessica) Smith, and their spouses. Barbara adored her grandchildren, Landon, Noah, Mason, and Quinn.

Her favorite pastime in recent years was traveling to watch her grandchildren participate in sports and activities. She was always their biggest fan and made sure that her grandkids had everything they needed to succeed in their passions

In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Barbara is survived by her brother John Steffes, her brother-in-laws Matt Smith and Greg Smith, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Mary June Steffes, her in-laws Ben and Rhoda Smith, her sister Mary Ann Madigan, her brother William Steffes, her brother David Steffes, and her sister-in-law, Margaret Peggy Ann Smith-Crawfis.

Barbara cared deeply for everyone she called family or friend. She lived a life of service to the benefit of her family, church, and those friends lucky enough to have her in their life. Barbara was a life-long fan of all Detroit sports, but her true dedication was reserved for the Detroit Tigers. Barbara allowed herself two cuss words per game and unfortunately the Tigers forced her to use them nearly every time.

A very special thanks to the staff and doctors at Cleveland Clinic, Fairlawn Haven rehab facility, and Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center for their actions, thoughts, and prayers in Barbara’s final days.

There will be a mass held for Barbara Smith at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, Ohio on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Her family will receive visitors at the church for an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com