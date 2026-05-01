Illinois Man Indicted In Williams County For Toll Evasion

BRYAN — An Illinois man has been indicted on a charge of grand theft in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas following an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A Williams County grand jury indicted Moath Musamih, 39, of Orland Park, Ill., on April 21, 2026, after investigators determined he had deprived the Ohio Turnpike of $21,991 in tolls over a two-year period.

The investigation was conducted by OSHP in partnership with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission (OTIC) as part of an ongoing effort to deter toll evasion.

Investigators determined that Musamih used the Ohio Turnpike while evading tolls from April 2024 to April 2026. If convicted, Musamih could face a maximum of 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The vehicle used in connection with the theft offense — a Freightliner Cascadia semitractor — could be subject to criminal forfeiture through the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.

Musamih is scheduled for his initial appearance in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas on May 11, 2026, at 2 p.m.

OSHP, the OTIC and their partner agencies will continue to work together to improve overall safety along the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which traverses 13 counties across northern Ohio.

Their joint efforts also include addressing toll evasion and related offenses, such as the use of fictitious license plates and plates that are obscured, covered or removed.

An indictment is only a charge. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.