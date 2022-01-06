Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases December & End Of Year Reports

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2021, with December 2020 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 222 (90); domestic 15 (12), civil 8 (11), criminal 11 (10), miscellaneous 2 (1), Judgment Liens 18S (56), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,191.65 ($13,045.05).

The title department issued a total of 1,515 (1,605) titles; new cars 76 (129), used cars 770 (818), new trucks 70 (74), used trucks 440 (383), vans 12 (11), motorcycles 20 (35), manufactured homes 9 (22), trailers 17 (34), travel trailers 27 (13), motor homes 22 (27), buses 1(0), off-road vehicles 36 (50), watercraft 10 (4), outboard motors 1 (1), other 3 (4), with a total of fees collected being $836,024.72 ($844,228.66).

Also provided was the end of year report for 2021, with 2020 in parentheses, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 2,332 (2,226); domestic 187 (199), civil 121 (152), criminal 151 (140) and miscellaneous 38(31), Judgment Liens 1,822 (1,692), and Appeals 13 (12) with a total of fees collected being $198,698.69 ($248,740.23).

The title department issued a total 21,562 (20,054) titles; new cars 1,242 (1,312), used cars 11,058 (10,706), new trucks 783 (780), used trucks 5,168 (4,144), vans 209 (160), motorcycles 718 (574), manufactured homes 145 (163), trailers 384 (312), travel trailers 494 (449), motor homes 328 {339), buses 24 (3), off-road vehicles 584 (665), watercraft 258 (259), outboard motors 51 (76), other 116 (112), with a total of fees collected being $10, 629, 978.61 ($9,158,622.15).