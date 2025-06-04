Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases May Report

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2025 with May 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 143 {109); domestic 14 (11), civil 30 (20), criminal 8 (16), miscellaneous 2 (1), judgment liens 89 (61), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $54,637.79 ($38,956.84).

The title department issued a total of 1,526 (1,594) titles; new cars 74 (69), used cars 719 (776), new trucks 44 (38), used trucks 364 (403), vans 14 (13), motorcycles 55 (68), manufactured homes 25 (27), trailers 37 (26), travel trailers 50 {30), motor homes 27 (20), buses 4 (0), off-road vehicles 45 (74), watercraft 30 (23), outboard motors 10 (3), other 28 (24), watercraft registrations 164 (93), and driver examination tests 158 {145) with a total of fees collected being $778,538.80 ($746,289.70).