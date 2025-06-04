Nominations Now Open For Fulton County Agriculture Hall Of Fame

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its 2025 class of inductees.

Since its establishment in 1983, the Hall of Fame has honored more than 160 individuals whose outstanding contributions have helped shape Fulton County’s rich agricultural heritage.

This prestigious recognition is the highest honor given to individuals in Fulton County’s agricultural industry.

Nominees should have made significant and lasting contributions to agriculture in Ohio— ideally with 25 or more years of service. Eligible individuals include:

1. Farmers or breeders who have made major contributions to the land and its products

2. Professionals in agriculture-related activities or agri-businesses who have demonstrated exceptional service and impact

The 2025 inductees will be honored at a special awards dinner in August, with past recipients also invited to attend. Biographies of previous inductees can be viewed at go.osu.edu/fultoncountyhofwinners.

Nomination forms are available online at go.osu.edu/fultonhof or at the OSU Extension office in Fulton County, located at 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon. Forms must be submitted by July 10, either by mail or email to Lovejoy.59@osu.edu.

A permanent display of all Hall of Fame inductees can be found at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, and photos and biographies of current recipients are featured in the foyer of the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center on State Route 108.