Melvin “Buddy” Wyse, Jr. (1966 – 2025)

Melvin “Buddy” Reo Wyse Jr, age 58, of Wauseon, passed away, Tuesday morning, June 3, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center.

He was born on September 14, 1966, to Melvin Wyse Sr. and the late Geraldine (Orner) Wyse. Melvin graduated in 1984 from Evergreen High School and helped on the family dairy farm with his parents.

He would later obtain his CDL license, making a career of truck driving, where he traveled the United States. Melvin’s driving career included Bryan Truck Line, Sauder Manufacturing, Dave’s Sand & Stone and enclosed trailers carrying classic cars; with majority of and lastly at Bowling Transportation.

On October 21, 1995, Melvin married Kelly Grubaugh, together they spent 29 loving years before his passing.

When Melvin was not hauling loads, he loved spending time with his wife and family; whether camping, sitting by a nice fire or supporting his daughters and grandchildren in their activities.

He is survived and will always be remembered by his wife, Kelly Wyse; daughters, Mallorie Wyse of Martha’s Vineyard, MA, Melinda (Wes) Klorer of Wauseon and Kylie Wyse of Sylvania; father, Melvin R. Wyse Sr; brothers, Jamie (Deanne) Wyse of Temperance, MI and John Wyse of Archbold; grandchildren, Liam and Evelyn; canine companion, “Molly”; known as “daddy’s girl”; along with nieces, nephews and many friends he made over the years.

A time of gathering for friends and family will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Kelly Wyse.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.