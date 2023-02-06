FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Called For Regarding Chesterfield School Demolition Project

CREAGER … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager gives a presentation to the commissioners regarding Ditch 2150 – Swancreek Township. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the previously held meeting on January 26th, before also moving to approve the current agenda with one addition.