WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Participates In Art Exercise With Students

ART PROJECT … Wauseon Board of Education members work on an art project at the direction of some of the schools fifth grade art students. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Friday, February 3rd. The meeting began at 1:03 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first moved to approve the current agenda before moving on to hear a presentation given by the Elementary School Principal Mrs. Theresa Vietmeier.