FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Reviews Reports & Finalizes Project Payments

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners met for their regular session on December 2, 2025. The meeting opened with the call to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening prayer, and a roll call.

The board began by approving the minutes from the November 25, 2025, meeting and then accepted the day’s agenda as presented. Payment of the county’s bills was also approved early in the session.

Commissioners reviewed the Dog Warden activity reports covering the periods ending October 25 and November 1, 2025. The reports detailed impounds, redemptions, citations, and fee collections for each week.

Appropriations adjustments were then approved following requests submitted by department staff. These included additional funding for Municipal Court witness fees, maintenance supplies, and vehicle supplies.

A transfer within the Fulton Lucas Waterline account moved funds from repairs into contractual services to meet current project needs.

The engineer’s office presented the final change order and payment request for the County Road J 3.60 bridge repair project, also known as the Bridge J23.2 rehabilitation.

The county approved the final payment to the contractor after confirming that all work had been completed, prevailing wage requirements had been met, and documentation had been submitted. The project’s total cost was updated to reflect the final change order amount.

A payment plan agreement for the Northeast Water System was approved next, followed by authorization of the county budget commissioner’s alternate apportionment plan for Undivided Local Government Funds.

The board also issued approval for a county credit card for a staff member and accepted the resignation of an employee from the Department of Job and Family Services and Maintenance. Purchase orders and travel requests for multiple departments were then cleared.

Announcements at the end of the meeting included a reminder that the December 4, 2025, commissioner’s session was canceled due to travel for a winter conference in Columbus.