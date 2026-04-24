God & Country Rally Set For Saturday In Bryan

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Community · Faith · Freedom

God & Country Rally Set for

Saturday in Uptown Bryan

Daylong gathering on the square to feature speakers from across Ohio, live music, prayer and family-friendly programming.

✦

✦By The Village Reporter, Staff✦

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Saturday · April 25, 2026 GOD & COUNTRY COMMUNITY RALLY ✦ Uptown Square · Bryan, Ohio 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. · Free & open to the public ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

B ryan, Ohio — Community members and visitors from across the region are invited to gather in Uptown Square this Saturday, April 25, for the God & Country Community Rally, a daylong event organizers describe as a celebration of faith, freedom and the future of the country.

The rally is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the square in downtown Bryan, and organizers say attendance is free and open to the public. Programming is planned to run continuously through the afternoon and will include guest speakers from throughout Ohio, live music and patriotic performances, time set aside for prayer and community fellowship, and on-site vendors offering food, merchandise and flags.

Announced speakers include Jim Hoops, Patti Rockey, Derek Merrin, Brandon Moskwa, Josh Williams, Alean Nadeem, Craig Riedel and Carrie Schlade, with additional names expected to be added to the lineup as the event approaches. A full speaker schedule is expected to be posted at the square on the day of the rally.

“ This is more than just an event — it’s a day for our community to come together around faith, freedom, and the future of our country. — Danielle Harrison, Event Organizer —

Organizers are encouraging families to attend together, and say children are welcome. Those planning to attend should dress for outdoor conditions and may wish to bring folding chairs, as seating on the square will be limited. Local merchants along Main Street are expected to be open during the rally hours.

Uptown Square sits at the heart of downtown Bryan at the intersection of Main and Butler streets, a block west of the Williams County Courthouse. Street parking is available along the square and in nearby municipal lots.

At A Glance Event God & Country Community Rally Date Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where Uptown Square, Bryan, Ohio Cost Free and open to the public Contact Danielle Harrison (via the rally’s Facebook event page)

★ Announced Speakers ★ ✦ Jim Hoops ✦ Patti Rockey ✦ Derek Merrin ✦ Brandon Moskwa ✦ Josh Williams ✦ Alean Nadeem ✦ Craig Riedel ✦ Carrie Schlade … with additional names to be announced.

You’re Invited Free & Open to the Public ★ ★ ★ Saturday, April 25, 2026 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Uptown Square · Bryan, Ohio “Bring your family, bring your friends, and come be part of something meaningful right here in Bryan.”

Additional details are being shared on social media as they are announced. Residents with questions about the program, vendor space or volunteer opportunities are directed to contact Danielle Harrison through the rally’s event page on Facebook.

★