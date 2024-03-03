FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss Landfill Opportunities

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, February 27th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the February 22nd meeting, as well as the current agenda and approval of bills. The following agenda items were then approved.

- Resolution 2024-174 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

- Resolution 2024-175 Transfer Funds from Solid Waste Management to Board of DD.

...