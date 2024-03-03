Harold “Sonny” Bostater (1945 – 2024)

(Life Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Veteran

Harold “Sonny” E. Bostater, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan. Harold retired from ARO Corporation in 1997, with 38 years of service and later worked at Frozen Specialties in Archbold from 1998-2007.

He was an avid bowler and served as a treasurer on many leagues in Bryan and Montpelier; and was a life member of the Bryan Eagles, VFW and AMVETS.

Harold E. Bostater was born on January 24, 1945, in Pulaski, Ohio, the son of Harold H. and Patricia (Bishop) Bostater.

He graduated from Bryan High School in 1963 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967.

Harold is survived by his sons, Toby (Sarah) Bostater and Tony (Shelia) Bostater, both of Ney; five grandchildren, Kayla (Kirk) Jesse, Chelsey (Ryan) Hardman, Brandon Bostater, Hunter Bostater and Austin Bostater; six great grandchildren, Lincoln, Norah, Rhett, Raelynn, Palmer and Ronin; sisters, Diana “Kay” Stahler, Pat Furler, Bonnie Schilt and Kathy Bostater; half-sisters, Tammy (David) Shafer and Anne Meyer; and brother, Terry (Kathy) Bostater, of Montpelier and special family, Gerri, Cyndi, Jamie, Chris and Jennie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ford Stahler; two sisters, Vickie Bostater and Carol Sue Austin; half-brother, Todd Stahler, special family Jim and Jenny Bishop and a great granddaughter, Peyton Jesse.

Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Burial at Shiffler Cemetery will follow with graveside military rites presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and US Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to the Defiance County Special Olympics, to support their bowling program.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.