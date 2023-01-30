FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director

COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the January 19th meeting along with the current agenda and list of bills for payment.