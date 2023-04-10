FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Look Over Numerous Items For Review

COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners work to approve the legislative matters before them. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, April 4th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the March 30th meeting along with the current agenda. Approval of the bills took place next along with a review of the following items.