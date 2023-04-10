Williams County Part Of Ohio Turnpike’s $226 Million Capital Improvement Budget

WESTGATE UPGRADES … Action Contractors from Bedford, Ohio, is expected to complete the construction of the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 4 by May 2023, with no anticipated traffic interruptions. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

The Ohio Turnpike, a critical transportation artery that connects the East and Midwest, is set to undergo significant capital improvement projects in 2023.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has allocated a budget of approximately $226 million for various projects along the 241-mile toll road that spans 13 counties in northern Ohio.