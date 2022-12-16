Saturday, December 17
News

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Receive Official Elections Results

No Comments3 Mins Read

COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss agenda items before them during the December 15th meeting. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, December 13th.

The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts