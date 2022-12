MEETING … Fulton County Genealogical Society celebrated their annual Christmas Meeting on December 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta. Members brought snacks and silent auction items to bid on. Guests enjoyed playing games and chatting. Pictured are: Kathy Blake, Rosalee Heyman, Kathy Seigneur, Karen Szabo, Larry Stilwill. Back row: Larry Bechstein, Kathy Bechstein, Shelby Tipping and Trish Sebring. (PHOTO PROVIDED)