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FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Seek $4.764 Million Property Tax Cut, Approve Five-Year EMS Contracts

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The Fulton County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Oct. 13. During the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved resolutions requesting a combined $4.764 million reduction in property tax collections for 2027.

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