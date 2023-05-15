FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Vote To Reject Bid Proposal From Midwest Contracting; Alternative Bid Accepted

COMMISSIONERS… The Fulton County Commissioners decided not to award a bid for the Fulton County Health Department Project to Midwest Contractors. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, May 9th. The meeting began at 9:02 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Approval of the minutes, current agenda and payment of bills took place first before moving to review the following items.