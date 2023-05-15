Antique Car Gathering To Take Place At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Saturday, May 20 with a special gathering of antique cars in the Historic Village.

Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing automobiles, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their antique cars with others,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Marketing.

“Guests will enjoy viewing a variety of production cars from Ford, Chevrolet, REO, Willys, Hudson, Buick, DeSoto and Dodge on our 1920s Main Street and the Village Green.”

The automobiles on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period since cars are required to be older than 1942 with some even dating back to the early 1900s.

Some cars already pre-registered for the gathering include a 1915 Stearns-Knight L-4, 1921 Ford Model T Canopy Express, 1930 Chrysler Convertible 70 Coupe, and a 1926 REO T-6.

Throughout the day guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners, then late in the afternoon guests can watch a traditional parade of cars down the 1920s Main Street.

The Rich Auto Dealership and Gas Station at the 1920s Main Street will be another popular spot to visit. This reconstructed building highlights the sale and repair of the automobile, one of the most iconic inventions of the 20th century.

The 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop with cars along the main street. Guests can also explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop.

The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, explore the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include exploring the Museum Building, taking a free train ride, and meeting many farm animals.

Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, Blacksmith and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more!

For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

Throughout May, the Historic Village is open Wednesday through Friday 10:00 – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Summer hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays. Admission is $24.00 for adults, $16.00 for students (4-16), and free for members and children 3 and under.

Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.