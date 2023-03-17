FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: First Hearing Held For Swancreek Ditch Petition

PRESENTATION … Fulton County Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager speaks to everyone present at the Thursday, March 16 commissioner session regarding options and cost for Ditch Petition 2150 for County Road 6-3. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Jacob Kessler
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first and only meeting of the week on Thursday, March 16th.
The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with a bid opening for the EF6-3.1 Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Bids received were $290,525.82 from US Bridge, $308,949.77 from Miller Brothers Construction, and $291,863.37 from RG Zachrich. The bids were then sent off for review by the engineer’s office.
