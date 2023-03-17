SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Introduced To New Fiscal Officer

FISCAL OFFICER … New Fiscal Officer Holden Benfield is introduced at his first meeting while holding his position during the meeting held on Monday, March 13th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, March 13th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The finance report was discussed first with it being stated a traveling clerk has been coming in to help with financial items.