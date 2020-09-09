Fulton County Commissioners Hear Of Upcoming Work At Fayette Tubular Site

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

At their August 25 meeting, the members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners reviewed a letter from Environmental Resources Management (ERM), written on behalf of DH Holdings, Inc. and referencing the old Fayette Tubular Products site in Fayette.

The August 20 letter from Liz Valsamidis, Principal Consultant, Public Affairs of ERM, advised of upcoming activity at the Fayette Tubular site, and read:

I am writing on behalf of DH Holdings to inform you of plans for environmental investigation work at the former Fayette Tubular Products site located at Railroad and Gamber Streets in the Village of Fayette. DH Holdings has contracted with ERM Consulting & Engineering, Inc. (ERM) to conduct the work at the site in consultation with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA).

We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication, both as a means to keep you informed of our activities, and to provide you with advance notice of fieldwork that area residents and building tenants may notice and question.

As you know, the site manufactured parts for automotive air conditioners from 1962 to 1997. Chlorinated solvents were released into the soil and groundwater at some point during the facility’s operational history. In 2010, the OEPA determined that remedial action was necessary to address the historical release of chlorinated solvents into the subsurface.

Since then, EnviroSolve Engineering, LLC, on behalf of DH Holdings, has been effectively managing ongoing remediation, monitoring, and reporting efforts at the site, and they continue to do so.

As part of DH Holdings’ commitment to protect residents and the environment, it is important to periodically review site conditions and the site management strategy. With approval from the OEPA, ERM plans to assess the current state of the site and evaluate potential next steps, recognizing that the current management strategy may still be the most effective approach to managing the site. We anticipate beginning our work on 31 August 2020.

Further included information from ERM said: Over the lifespan of remediation projects, it is important to periodically review site conditions and site management strategies. In consultation with the OEPA, ERM Consulting & Engineering, Inc. will conduct investigation activities at the site to assess current conditions and review the site management strategy. ERM has submitted a work plan to OEPA, documenting the proposed site investigation activities, and anticipates beginning work at the site on August 31.

ERM employees will adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19. As part of the investigation activities, facility employees and the community can expect to see contractors operating a small drill rig outside of the site building and handheld hammer drills inside the building. The work is scheduled to last until the middle of October 2020.

ERM will assess next steps for the site after the investigation activities are completed, recognizing that the current management strategy may still be the most effective approach for the site.

A commitment to the protection of residents and the environment has been central to ongoing site remedial actions. Should a new cleanup action be selected, it would be with the approval of OEPA and would continue to be protective of human health and the environment.

In other actions, the Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing Fulton County Engineer Frank Onweller to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program and to execute contracts as required for the Fulton County Road 7-2 and Road 6-2 resurfacing, and the Fulton County Bridge 2A.4, Bridge D11.4 and Bridge 7SR120.3 replacement projects.

Two personnel requests for the Fulton County Department of Job and Family Services failed due to the lack of a second, but a third was adopted, granting the promotion of Keri Maxcy to the position of Child Support Case Manager 3.

Following the meeting, the Commissioners heard departmental updates from the Fulton County OSU Extension Office.