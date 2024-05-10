FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Load Rating Reduction Approved For Various County Bridges

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, May 7th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with a prayer the Pledge of Allegiance.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on March 2nd, along with the current agenda and payment of the bills. The following items were then reviewed.

A Treasurer to Auditor Balancing Report, Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources, Certificate of Non-Compliance, Notice from the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, and Dog...