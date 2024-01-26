FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Swancreek Township Ditch Hearing Continued

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 23rd. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on January 18th. The agenda for the current meeting was then approved along with payment of the bills before moving on to approve the following items.

– Resolution 2024-068: Increase and Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2024-069: Approve Oversight of Amendment #1 to Contract 2023-035 with Renhill HR On Demand on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-070: Approve Oversight of Amendment #1 to Subgrant Agreement on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-071: Approve Oversight of Amendment #1 to Contract 2023-21 with K&P Medical Transport on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-072: Enter Into Contract 2024-12 with Janna Mennetti for Senior Center Dietician Services.

– Resolution 2024-073: Enter Into Contracts 2024-13 through 2024-20 for 2024 Ditch Maintenance.

– Resolution 2024-074: Approve Pay Request 9 to Action Contractions for Contract 2023-64 – New Senior Center.

– Resolution 2024-075: Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

The meeting then went into recess at 9:08 a.m. before later returning at 9:15 a.m. Commissioners heard from Estee Miller, who gave an update regarding CDBG programs available for Fulton County. Following the hearing, the meeting was adjourned at 9:35 a.m.

Commissioners then held their second meeting of the week on Thursday, January 25th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the January 23rd meeting, before also approving the current meeting’s agenda as amended. The following items were then approved.

– Resolution 2024-079: Approve Expedited Type I Annexation 2024-1- Storrer.

– Resolution 2024-080: Approve Legal and Authorize Ad for Bids for Bridge TSR108.5 Replacement Project.

– Resolution 2024-081: Enter Into Contract 2024-21 with Hope Church of Delta on Behalf of Senior Center.

– Resolution 2024-082: Approve Oversight of Subgrant Agreement 2024-22 with NOCAC on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-083: Approve Oversight of Contract 2024-23 with Common Pleas Court on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-084: Approve Oversight of Contract 2024-24 with Fulton County Juvenile Court on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2024-085: Enter Into Contract 2024-25 with Julian and Grube for GAAP Reporting on Behalf of Auditor.

– Resolution 2024-086: Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

Commissioners then moved to enter into recess at 9:06 a.m. and returned at 9:14 a.m. It was then that Commissioners heard from Rod Creager regarding the final ditch hearing for Ditch 2150 Swancreek Township.

It was stated that the township had worked out an agreement with homeowners that would see payment from them be put towards a solution that would cost less than the option presented by the county.

With that being the case, it was decided to continue the meeting until a later date. If the townships plan is not successful, the county will revisit the issue. With no further business to attend to, the meeting was adjourned at 9:21 a.m.