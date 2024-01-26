Hilltop’s Aidden Johnson Named Student Of The Month At FCCC

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTUDENT OF THE MONTH … Four County Career Center (FCCC) is pleased to announce Aidden Johnson from Hilltop High School as Student of the Month. Aidden is the son of Nicholas Johnson and is a junior in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics program at the Career Center. Aidden was nominated by his academic instructor, Mrs. Cameron. He is a member of Skills USA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Aidden graduates, he plans to attend college and major in forensic science. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.