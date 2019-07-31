Fulton County Common Pleas Court Hands Down Sentences Against Three Individuals

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Holly C. Lowe, age 35, of Morenci MI, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about October 11 2018, Ms. Lowe possessed methamphetamine and on February 1st, 2019 she failed to apperar for her pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Lowe to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Lowe to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio (RSNWOH) for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete treatment at Serenity Haven if recommended by RSNWOH; and comply with an 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew. Ms. Lowe served 57 days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Lowe serving a total of nine months in prison.

Teyana L. Tate, age 25, of Erie PA, pled guilty to forgery. On or about May 19th, 2019, Ms. Tate forged counterfeit checks. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Tate to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Tate to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; and forfeit all property seized except her wallet and ID cards. Ms. Tate served 69 days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Tate serving months in prison.

Cathi L. Hill, age 47, of Toledo OH, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about May 26th, 2018, Ms. Hill possessed fentanyl and on January 11th, 2019 she failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Hill to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Hill to be held at CCNO until she can enter drug treatment at Serenity Haven; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; receive a Vivitrol injection at CCNO or Serenity Haven; and comply with an 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Hill serving a total of 17 months in prison for both cases.

