Fulton County Deputies Confiscate Drugs & Firearm During Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from July 21st thru July 27th, 2019.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 35 traffic stops and issued 11 citations. The citations were four speed vilations, one Driving Under Suspension, one Left of Center, and five Disobeying a Traffic Control Device. Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies also served two misdemeanor arrest warrants, confiscated suspected Methamphetamine, and recovered one firearm during the blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel is highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the area that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.