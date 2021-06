FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPER: Authorities Investigating Theft From Tractor Supply In Wauseon

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred at Tractor Supply, 14400 US 20Alt, Wauseon, Ohio. On May 24, 2021, suspect(s) broke into a secured area and stole 10 Simpson Power Washers and a Cub Cadet push string weed trimmer. The total value of this loss is $4, 439.89.

